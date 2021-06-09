Löw: “Need the same mentality we had in 2014”

EURO 2020 will be Joachim Löw’s eighth tournament with the national team, as well as his seventh and final one as coach of the side. Ahead of Germany’s opening match against France on Tuesday (21:00 CEST), the 61-year-old spoke about the keys to success and his successor, Hansi Flick.

Question: Joachim Löw, you recently visited Angela Merkel. What instructions did the Chancellor give you for the EUROs?

Joachim Löw:We didn’t really speak much about the tournament. The Chancellor asked me about the team, and about Thomas Müller or Mats Hummels and if we had brought back some experience to the team. But of course she didn’t give us any objectives. We spoke about many different things that concern us, including politics and the Coronavirus.

Question: It’s your final tournament as head coach of Die Mannschaft. Does that make it a special one?

Löw:Every tournament has been special for me, as is the case with this one. I’m not feeling nostalgic or more motivated just because it’s my last one. I’m at peace with my decision to give up my position as head coach after the tournament. My feelings and routine are the same as they were prior to any of the previous tournaments. I’m fully focused on the EUROs and on making sure the team are as well prepared as possible. I’m enjoying it and I can feel the energy. I’m impatiently waiting for the tournament to get underway.

Question: Why will you be successful in the end?

Löw:I’m very optimistic. What I have seen and witnessed from the team in terms of energy and desire, has been great. The players are very ambitious and they want to be successful. Everyone knows that we need to be ready right from the start and at any moment. Like Christoph Kramer in 2014, who was a last minute addition to the squad and who then went on to feature in the final, because he steadily increased his intensity. We have a good dynamic within the team. In 2018, the mood was different. There was this weight on the team, which I don’t feel now. In fact, it’s the opposite and the mood is very high.

Question: The group will be incredibly tough. What do you need in order to stop France or Portugal?

Löw:We know France well, and they are one of the most variable teams in the world. We know how they play, and yet they are impossible to predict because they are extremely variable and flexible. That’s down to the world class players they have. They are incredibly strong and very hard to predict. Portugal also have a very strong attack, and have been competing at the top level consistently since 2016. They are a very well-rehearsed team. Both are opponents that will demand a lot from us. You cannot permit yourself to make any errors. If our concentration falters for even a moment, they will be waiting to take advantage.

Question: Being compact in defence will be important, which is something the team have been lacking of late. Is that the key for you?

Löw:Yes, remaining compact is the key, and is the foundation for everything else. If we don’t have it, then things become difficult. That will play right into the hands of France and Portugal. In 2018, we trailed in all three of our group stage games and you don’t always deserve to come back if that’s the case. We need to avoid mistakes. If we’re trailing again, then things will be tough. We need to internalise that, without neglecting our attack. Otherwise, it just won’t be enough at this level.

Question: The winning mentality that you’ve spoken of will be crucial. Has that already taken root?

Löw:It’s growing. Everyone needs to do their part, through criticism, praise, by cheering each other on, supporting each other and making each other stronger. That responsibility rests with everyone, not just the coach. Everyone needs to be alert, point out mistakes and communicate. That mentality needs to grow over the course of the tournament, like it did in 2014. In the beginning, there were differences of opinion over the formation, but in the end we found each other and everyone wanted to win the World Cup. The signs so far are promising, but we will be tested during the tournament and will have to continuously prove ourselves.

Question: What role do Müller and Hummels play in this?

Löw:Thomas and Mats play an important part in this, and they should be leaders. We have had players before like Neuer, Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan or Goretzka that have taken on an active role. Now, we have additional experience to call on, which will be good for us.

Question: Something your successor Hansi Flick will also be able to benefit from. Why was he the right choice?

Löw:We all agreed that Hansi was the perfect fit for the job. He has proven at Bayern that he can coach top-level players. His style of play, the culture he creates and the ideas he has, all really speak to me.

Question: When your final match as head coach has come and gone, what are you hoping remains from your time in charge, other than the titles you won?

Löw:That’s a tough question. If I think back to my early days with the team, then developing on the pitch was the most important thing for me, and something I always fought for. I said then that it’s not enough to go to tournaments with the mentality of ‘we will win this somehow.’ Desire, fight and individual quality is not enough. That was the project we worked on. In this regard, we have undergone a huge development over the past years. We also suffered some tough defeats, but that’s part of the process. We also played several matches, some at tournaments, that were fantastic from a footballing and technical perspective. That was my objective in 2006 already, and we’ve achieved a lot since then, with 2014 being the highlight.

Question: When it has come to an end, will you use your time off to hike Kilimadjaro, or rather stay close to home with the Belchen?

Löw:I want to see the Belchen again, that’s my local mountain. I haven’t made any plans yet, but I think I’ll first have to distance my emotions. During my first weeks back in the Schwarzwald, I’ll spend it exploring the area, as well as seeing family and friends. I’m looking forward to it.

