Löw: "Manu is in a league of his own"

Germany captain Manuel Neuer was named Goalkeeper of the Year at the FIFA Best awards on Thursday night, his FC Bayern and Germany teammate Joshua Kimmich made the World XI. For both players, this award was an acknowledgement of their outstanding performances with FC Bayern, winning all five possible titles in 2020, including the Champions League. National team head coach Joachim Löw and Oliver Bierhoff, DFB national team and academy director, congratulated the two key players, as well as Jürgen Klopp, who was once again named Coach of the Year.

"I’m delighted for Manuel Neuer and would like to congratulate him on behalf of the DFB and the Germany national team," said Joachim Löw. "The award confirms that our captain remains in a league of his own. Manu has not only been changing the goalkeeping game for years, he has brought it to a whole new level. Add to that the fact that he’s not just an unbelievable footballer, but also a top personality. I am sure that he will continue to prove this with the national team next year. My congratulations also to Joshua Kimmich, who was named in the Team of the Year. Joshua has an unbelievably good mentality and is a role model in all things effort and character. We need him next year fort he EUROS. Congratulations also to Jürgen Klopp, who is an exceptional coach, but who I’m sure will understand that I would have liked to see Hansi Flick get the award this time – he had an unbelievable season with unprecedented success. He is also someone, who, given our past working together, I hold in very high regard. Jürgen and Hansi are both special coaches. For me, it’s no coincidence that Robert Lewandowski, who was voted Player of the Year, has shown and continues to show his ability under the management of these two coaches. Lewandowski embodies the perfect striker. My congratulations to him, Lucy Bronze and all other winners in all the categories."

Oliver Bierhoff said following: "Congratulations to Manuel Nuer, Joshua Kimmich and Jürgen Klopp, who have all been magnificent advocates for German football. And, of course, congratulations to Robert Lewandowski, who has been one of the best strikers in the world for some years now for me, a player who embodies the quality in the Bundesliga. Aside from that, however, Hansi Flick has shown demonstrated his exceptional coaching abilities as much as anyone in the past year."