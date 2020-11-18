Löw: “Learn from this“

"We did, however, show that we can do better against Spain in Stuttgart."

Germany’s final game of 2020 certainly didn’t go to plan, with their final Nations League group game ending in a 6-0 defeat to Spain. National coach Joachim Löw spoke about his disappointment afterwards with DFB.de.

Question: This was Germany’s heaviest defeat in 89 years. Do you have an explanation for this loss?

Joachim Löw: It was an awful day for us and nothing went right, so we’re really disappointed and angry. Nothing went well at all, so you can’t just criticise one individual. Our tackling was poor and we lost our structure and organisation after going 1-0 down. We gave them too much space and couldn’t string any attacks together. Spain took advantage of this expertly. We had no control of the game and failed to get close to them at times.

Question: You won’t see the players again until March. What can you do now during this time?

Löw: We won’t have the chance to do anything with them. As a coaching team, we need to analyse this game in the coming days. We need to learn from this. We thought that we were further along than we are. We need to see what we can do now and what the right path is to take.

Question: This result was a bad end to a complicated year. How do you think it’s gone?

Löw: It’s hard to sum it up right now. We have to get over a heavy defeat, which we’ve not had for a long time now. It’s very disappointing for us. I had seen some good signs before this game though. I have confidence in my players.

Question: Do you now need to rethink your squad selection and philosophies? And will the Euros now be partly seen as a type of practice tournament?

Löw: Our goal cannot be to see the Euros as a practice for further tournaments. We always want to achieve the maximum when we enter a tournament. It’s not a tournament for our players to gain experience. I have no doubts about my players – they have plenty of quality. We looked a bit tired and sluggish today. We were always one step behind the Spaniards.

Question: Where is the national team at after this tough game?

Löw: This game has revealed a few things. We didn’t have a chance tonight. We did, however, show that we can do better against Spain in Stuttgart. We need to accept the fact that there will be setbacks. There’s no reason to question the qualities we have though.

