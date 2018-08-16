Löw: “Kroos has an extremely important role to play“

Joachim Löw has welcomed Toni Kroos’ decision to continue playing for the Germany national team. “I had several fairly long and constructive conversations with Toni, and am happy he has made an informed decision to continue playing for Die Mannschaft as we head towards EURO 2020,” says the coach. “With his experience, class and personality, he’s clearly a key player who has an extremely important role to play in our future plans, both on and off the pitch.”

At 28 years of age, Kroos has won 86 caps so far, scoring 13 goals, and was a regular in the victorious World Cup campaign in Brazil in 2014. Earlier this year, the midfield maestro won the Champions League with Real Madrid for the third year in succession, and was voted Germany’s Footballer of the Year as a result.

“Toni has more than earned this accolade,” says Löw. “The award signifies and recognises his performances for Real Madrid above all. Winning the Champions League for the third time in a row is unbelievable and extraordinary, and will remain that way for quite some time.”