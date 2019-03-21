Löw: “Klostermann played really well”

Question: Joachim Löw, how did you think your young side did against Serbia?

Joachim Löw: We saw two very different halves of football. In the first half our side found it quite difficult, especially after going behind as they sat very deep. We also noticed that our team wasn’t quite on the same page on some occasions. In the second half I thought we controlled the game for the most part and created plenty of chances. We pushed forward very well. This was a good sign for our mentality and I was definitely satisfied. We should have won the game.

Question: Was the second half more of what you expect to see?

Löw: Yes, that was more like it. We played with more tempo and spent more time in dangerous positions. Players like Marco Reus, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka or Timo Werner all got in behind too. We looked a lot more threatening because of this and were a lot more dynamic.

Question: What’s your view on the foul on Leroy Sané?

Löw: It was clearly a very bad foul; he could have broken his leg. Their coach has apologised for it. Thankfully Leroy is fine. He had a touch of cramp before, which is why he took him off. He hasn’t picked up an injury from that tackle.

Question: What was your personnel plan?

Löw: I wanted to give the younger players a chance to show what they can do. I already know what Reus, Toni Kroos or Antonio Rüdiger are capable of, as they have been with us for a long time now. I wanted to see how a newly-formed young team would cope. I also wanted to rest Kroos and Reus, as we will need them fully fit for the game against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Question: Can we presume that Manuel Neuer will be in goal then?

Löw: Yes you can.

Question: Were you impressed with Lukas Klostermann on his debut?

Löw: He did his job very well, just like Marcel Halstenberg on the other side. I would like to say that I thought Klostermann played really well though. He played at a good tempo and was defensively very strong. I’m happy about that. It’s not a given that a debutant will play so well.

Question: One topic that still hasn’t gone away is the conversion of chances?

Löw: That’s something that the younger attacking players have to experience and learn from. We have to be more decisive with our actions, even when we are defending. We will discuss this and try to put into place during training, as much as we can.

Question: Reus brought new energy into the game when he came on. How do you

Löw: Marco has missed so many games with us in the last few years. He has rarely even been with the squad. We definitely could have done with his quality and class in many games. He is certainly more mature, takes more responsibility and is highly respect by all of us. I think captaining Dortmund is also helping him. Being a captain can shape a player as they are an important player in a team. He has gone through a human process, always wants the ball regardless of the scoreline and never gets nervous. He’s very helpful for the team.

