Löw: "It was tough work"

Joachim Löw and his players share their views on Germany’s 3-0 EURO qualifier win in Estonia.

Joachim Löw (Head coach): "Firstly, I’m happy we got the job done. It was tough work out there. The team did well in the second half. We kept a clean sheet and scored three goals. The decisive factor was that we increased the tempo in the second half and kept calm."

Manuel Neuer: "We were down to ten men after 15 minutes, which makes everything more difficult as you have to reset. Because of that, I didn’t think it was a bad performance. It was a matter of time when the goals would eventually come. At some point we put them away."

Niklas Süle: "The red card obviously affected the game, we had to get hold of ourselves at first after that. At half time, we came up with a plan for how we would break down Estonia."

Timo Werner: "It was a difficult match. It gets even tougher after the red card, but it was a deserved win. We played well over large spells and created chances."