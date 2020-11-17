Löw: “It was an awful day for us”

Following a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Spain, Germany have missed out on qualifying for the Nations League Final Four. Head coach Joachim Löw was noticeably disappointed in his side’s performance. DFB.de has summed up all the post-match reaction to the game.

Head coach Joachim Löw: It was an awful day for us, as nothing went right. There was nothing to be seen on the pitch in terms of our body language, the way we held ourselves and how we entered into challenges. Nothing was going right, neither in defence nor on offence. After conceding the opener we gave up on our game plan. We stormed forward and created gaps. We weren’t organized and weren’t communicating, which was fatal. We didn’t have any control and didn’t win any challenges. Tonight was a big setback for us. We need to analyse it and see where we can make adjustments. Today was extremely disappointing. We were bad in every respect tonight.

Oliver Bierhoff: First, we will need to come to terms with the result, which will take some time. Everything went wrong. As soon as we won the ball, we immediately lost it again. And then what happened is that the team started to fall apart a bit, which cannot happen, but that was the case. We didn’t enter into challenges or have possession. We need to learn from this and draw the right conclusions.

Toni Kroos: We weren’t able to make anything work on defence. Spain showed us how to defend. Our plan during the first half was to remain compact. After falling behind, we got unsettled and opened up too early. During the second half, we wanted to up the pressure up front, which also didn’t work. It will be important to analyse this, as there is much work to be done.

Manuel Neuer: It’s very disappointing for us all. We all messed up tonight. Whether it was our body language or our communication, there was too little from us. We still have time, and anything can help us, even such a disappointing defeat.

Serge Gnabry: Nothing was going right for us. We weren’t able to get into the game. It was a deservedly high result for Spain. We were bad, there's no excuses for it. Now, we know where we stand. It’s not normal for us to fall to such a heavy defeat against such a good side.

created by dfb/mmc