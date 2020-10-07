Löw: “I’m disappointed and annoyed“

Germany failed to pick up a win ahead of their Nations League double header on Wednesday night against Turkey. Joachim Löw’s side again conceded a late goal to draw 3-3.

National coach Joachim Löw: It’s hard to blame a team that hasn’t played much together before. Nevertheless, this problem has been around for a while now. We were ahead three times and didn’t win again. I’m disappointed and annoyed. There are several reasons. One is our chance conversion - they wouldn’t have come back from being 3-1 down. You need to be able to deal with pressure while on the ball and not keep giving it away in easy situations. You need to receive the ball and be assertive with it. If you don’t do some things well, you will concede goals. We can’t let in a goal during this period. We will work on this when all the players are back. We need to speak about this. These are problems that we have had for a while now. Florian Neuhaus was good on debut. It was his first game, but he did a lot of good things, including the goal.

Julian Draxler: We invited Turkey to score. It was similar against Spain. We're disappointed not to have won the game. There were some good points and we scored three goals, but football is about winning games. Of course, it's never easy when you're playing together as a team for the first time. We didn't manage to stay secure at the back.

Debutant Florian Neuhaus: We desperately wanted to win the game. It was a great feeling personally to score on my debut. It’s not good to go ahead three times and not win the game though. We need to work together, analyse the game and improve against Ukraine on Saturday.

Emre Can: When you score this many goals at home, you can’t throw the game away like that. It doesn’t matter that this team was playing together for the first time, that wasn’t a factor so we can’t use it as an excuse. It’s not just the defence that is to blame for the goals we conceded – we have to perform better as a team.

Luca Waldschmidt: It was actually a good performance from us, but we have to be consistent until the final whistle. We shouldn't have drawn that game.

