Löw: "I was very happy with the mentality"

A new era for the Germany national team began with a draw. Joachim Löw’s team came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Serbia in Wolfsburg. Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic put the visitors in front early in the first half, before substitute Leon Goretzka levelled midway through the second half. DFB.de brings you all the reaction.

HEAD COACH JOACHIM LÖW: "It was a shame to go behind from a set piece. You could tell that we hadn’t quite adjusted to a team defending so deeply. We were lacking a bit of chemistry. In the second half we increased the tempo and created more chances, but in the end we weren’t quite clinical enough. That can be part of the learning process at this level. I was happy with the mentality today."

LEON GORETZKA: "A draw isn’t enough. When you look at how many chances and how much possession we had, we have to win that game. We struggled to break through in the final third during the first half, but were much better at finding space in the second."

LEROY SANÉ: "The foul looked worse than it was, everything is fine with my ankle. I’m very happy, we had a few good moves. We had good phases where the final pass was lacking, but I think that will come with time. Everyone could see that we got better and better.”

MARCO REUS: "All things considered, that wasn’t enough. We’re still Germany. We have to expect to play and win every game. We had good chances, but didn’t make them count. We need to make more runs in behind and move more in order to create more chances."

MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN: "After many changes, we played well with a young team. We need time to settle in. The most important thing is that we win on Sunday. Today was a good test, hopefully we can build on that now."

ILKAY GÜNDOGAN: "We lost the ball too easily in the first half. Sometimes we need to just be a little more patient."