Löw: "I never felt like we had the game under control"

The Germany national team suffered a disappointing defeat in their fourth EURO 2020 Qualifying match. Joachim Löw’s men were beaten 4-2 by the Netherlands at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion. All the reaction from Löw & Co:

Joachim Löw: "I’m disappointed with the result. Netherlands were the better team over the course of 90 minutes. We deserve to lose. Unfortunately, I never felt like we had the game under control. We lost too many balls going forward and we never got into the dangerous areas. In the second half the Netherlands applied a lot more pressure, we couldn’t play out way out. Manuel Neuer received a lot of passes. That’s not the game understanding we want to have."

Niklas Süle: "That wasn’t a good game from us. We didn’t really give much away in the second half, but we didn’t have enough possession. Now we need to analyse what we have to do better in the future. Fortunately, we have it all in our own hands in the qualifiers."

Serge Gnabry: "The disappointment of the defeat outweighs everything. We knew that the Netherlands had a strong team. Unfortunately, we were far too casual with the goals we conceded. We played well until their third, then we gifted them goals."

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands head coach): "The Germans were just tired in the second half. They didn’t look as good as in the first half. But they had good chances. The difference was that we did more to get the win."

