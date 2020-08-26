Löw: I have a responsibility towards the players“

Die Mannschaft are back. Joachim Löw’s team will begin preparations for their two upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures in Stuttgart on Monday. The national team will face Spain in Stuttgart on 3rd September (20:45 CEST) before travelling to Basel for a match against Switzerland three days later (20:45 CEST).

Löw has named a 22-man squad for the upcoming round of matches. Amongst the selected players are the uncapped trio of Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim). There is also a return to the squad for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Niklas Süle, but Champions League winners Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry are all rested, as are RB Leipzig semifinalists Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann.

Germany head coach Joachim Löw on…

…getting back underway with the national team: We are delighted to have our team back out on the pitch, and to be able to play international matches again. The past few months have been difficult for everybody. The coronavirus has put lives in danger, and we are currently living in a very strange time. We have to keep acting responsibly, but it is nice that I can get back to work with the team in the next few weeks.

… the differing workloads of the players: This was a big topic for us when we were picking the squad. We’ve got players that have had a really heavy workload and played almost constantly. Some players have been injured recently or during the break in the season. Others have already started training with their clubs. It’s important for the future that the DFB and the clubs work closely together. Our priority is the EUROs next summer. We need fresh, healthy and hungry players.

… the busy schedule in 2020/21: It will be a long and intensive season for everybody involved. It therefore makes sense to give some players a rest from international duty in September. I have a responsibility towards the players. We need fresh, rested players for the EUROs. We already need to start planning a perfect route to the tournament. We want to go into the tournament with a confident team, that can not only adapt to the opponent, but also has a clear style of play.

…on the three possible debutants, Oliver Baumann, Robin Gosens and Florian Neuhaus: Oliver Baumann has been consistenly performing for many years now. With Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen both away during this international break, Oliver will get the chance to impress us in training. Robin Gosens is someone who we watched a lot last season. He had a great year in Italy and definitely deserves his call-up. The same applies for Gladbach’s Florian Neuhaus. He impressed during his time with the U21s and consistently played well there.

Schedule for remainder of 2020:

3rd September 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain (in Stuttgart)

6th September 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs. Germany (in Basel)

7th October 2020, time TBA: Friendly, Germany vs. Turkey (in Cologne)

10th October 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs. Germany

13th October 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Switzerland (in Cologne)

11th November 2020, time TBA: Friendly, Germany vs. Czech Republic (in Leipzig)

14th November 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Ukraine (in Leipzig)

17th November 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Spain vs. Germany

created by mmc/ml