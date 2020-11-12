Löw: "We will play with our best line up against Ukraine and Spain."

Löw: “Everyone was able to shine”

After a 1-0 win in Leipzig against the Czech Republic, in which Germany kept their first clean sheet in their last six games, head coach Joachim Löw was very pleased with his side’s performance. Löw has now called up Niklas Süle for the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Spain.

Mr. Löw, what impressions do you have of the win against the Czech Republic?

Joachim Löw: I want to give credit to each individual player for their commitment, motivation and willingness to run. We want to keep this going. We will likely never play with this exact team again. In any case, we did a very good job during the first half. But, we failed to make it 2-0. It wasn’t as smooth sailing in the second half, but everyone was able to shine today and show how much they want it.

How important was it to keep a clean sheet?

Löw: Every game that you win is good and helpful, and gives you a good feeling. Wins are good for that. I’ve never said that results don’t matter. That’s why it’s good that we were able to see the game through yesterday.

Luca Wadschmidt scored the winner. What do you make of his development?

Löw: He took another step forward. He’s a real threat in front of goal and is a good finisher. He’s constantly in motion, and always available to link up with. I’m very happy with him.

What do you have to say about how your two debutants, Philipp Max and Ridle Baku, played?

Löw: It wasn’t that easy because the team hasn't played together much. Both delivered a very intense performance and their intensive runs allowed them to cover the space. Philipp did a great job to set up the goal. Both worked hard on the wings and played courageously. They played very well.

What about Julian Brandt?

Löw: He has a lot of potential. But, we need to work on making him more consistent. He wasn’t successful in every situation, but he was very engaged. I’m hoping and expecting him to take the next step. He’s very skillful but his performances are a little inconsistent.

Were you impressed by Florian Neuhaus’ performance?

Löw: Our midfield did very well. As part of a back-three, Robin Koch was very solid and sure of himself in every situation. Florian Neuhaus was also able to benefit from that. Flo is a very intelligent player, he’s confident on the ball and able to find his way out of pressure. He’s very clear in how he plays. I was impressed by his performance.

Will this be the end of experimenting with the line-up, with an eye on next summer’s EUROs?

Löw: I hope so. That also depends on injuries. We don’t have many games left, so it’s a matter of getting used to playing together. It’s a balancing act with many unpredictable factors, especially with corona. We will play with our best line up against Ukraine and Spain.

How important would it be to win the group?

Löw: It’s a pretty important competition. Of course, we always want to win when it’s a competitive game. Ukraine will be an important game. We would be well-positioned if we win.

Will Niklas Süle join up with the squad?

Löw: Süle will join up with the team on Thursday, together with the other Bayern players. We will then have to wait and see how he does in training.

