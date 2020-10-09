Löw: "Everyone is ready to play"

Germany head coach Joachim Löw and captain Manuel Neuer took part in a press conference ahead of the Nations League match against Ukraine in Kiev on Saturday (20:45 CEST). DFB.de has summed up all the important quotes from today’s presser.

Joachim Löw on...

… the game against Ukraine: Our first and most important job is to win the game tomorrow. We’ve come up against certain obstacles in the last few games and we need to try and overcome them. We’re in a good position regarding availability: everyone is in training and everyone is ready to play. We’re not going to focus on Ukraine’s 7-1 loss in France; lots of the players who we will come up against were rested then.

… the opposition: The Ukraine national side have good quality and have made good progress under Schewtschenko. Their players are technically very good and they’re a good team. They’re direct and they move the ball quickly when they win possession.

… the line-up: Today’s the first day that we’re all training together – it was just the Bayern and Leipzig players yesterday. I need to wait for training to decide. There are still three or four things I need to think about and decide this evening.

… Joshua Kimmich: He is passion and professionalism personified. He’s extremely ambitious and highly motivated. He has such a strong winning mentality and has improved continuously in the last few years, and he always seeks responsibility. You can tell that he constantly wants to improve.

… criticism of the Turkey game: I haven’t read anything about it in the last two days because I don’t care who has said what. People have different opinions, but I have full belief in what I do. We’ve thought about how we want to approach the season. You always want to win, that goes without saying. Obviously I was really frustrated when we conceded an equaliser in the last minute again, but friendlies are a very good opportunity to see what young players can do. It’s good experience for them and I learn a lot too. That means that the result isn’t the be all and end all; I want to learn about the players too. That may be perceived differently from the outside, but I know why I do it. I can understand criticism, but it doesn’t really influence me.

Manuel Neuer on…

…being reunited after several months: It’s been really good. I’m excited that everyone is able to play with their national teams again. It will be important for all of us to win a game again and that we can train as a team. The last game with everyone all together was 11 months ago. That was the 6-1 win against Northern Ireland. We want to build on that and start a positive run.

…the tough schedule: The question is ‘how do we tackle this?’ Complaining about it doesn’t help, because we have all these games coming up. You have to stay positive; it’s a competition and we have fewer training sessions as a result. Of course, a break would be nice but we can’t afford to take one right now.

…lessons from FC Bayern München: As a team, we had a good run of results when we all played together. We topped our group and qualified for the EUROs. We did a great job as a team; you cannot attribute that success only to the Bayern players. The team spirit and the togetherness that we had at Bayern was crucial to our success. We need to play games and have training sessions with the national team, but those are few and far between. We need to be together as often as possible, in order to develop that same feeling.

