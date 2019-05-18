Löw congratulates FC Bayern on “great achievement”

FC Bayern München have claimed their 29th German title after Niko Kovac and his team beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on the last day of the season. Dortmund tried to close the gap as they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 but couldn’t catch the Bavarians on the final day. Germany coach Joachim Löw, national teams and academy director Oliver Bierhoff, vice president Dr. Rainer Koch and DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius all congratulated the record champions on their seventh title in a row.

Congratulations to FC Bayern and especially Niko Kovac, the coaching staff and the players. In this season, where they can still win the double, Bayern had to withstand some setbacks. To win the title seven times in a row is a great achievement. To achieve such success and always be looking towards the highest targets is an amazing quality that FC Bayern have shown.

Congratulations to FC Bayern on their seventh title in a row. The title race this season went right down to the wire and Borussia Dortmund have also played some breathtaking football. But in the decisive moments, Bayern were always there and believed in themselves. I’m especially happy on behalf of the players that showed the right mentality and reactions when they needed to. This mentality got them over the finish line in the end. The will to win and constant persistence are two things that Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge definitively stand for, and you have to congratulate them on behalf of the entire club.

Well done and compliments to FC Bayern on their title win. The fact that the team won at the end of the season despite difficult phases, and became champions for the seventh time in a row, speaks volumes about the quality and mentality of the club, as well as the work they put in as a whole. On behalf of DFB, I also want to congratulate Niko Kovac, his team, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß on reaching the top again with a very emotional title defence. FC Bayern doesn’t just capture the imagination of their own fans, they inspire lots of kids to get involved in football due to their success and passion.

Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund have battled it out over the whole course of this campaign. Both teams have put in unbelievable performances. I want to congratulate Niko Kovac and his team, as well as the whole club on their league title. A team that can beat a club as strong as their rivals this season have certainly deserved the trophy.