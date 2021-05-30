Löw congratulates Chelsea: "A fairytale story"

Germany international Kai Havertz fired Chelsea to glory in the Champions League final on Saturday. The 21-year-old scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Ilkay Gündogan’s Manchester City in Porto. Also celebrating were fellow Germans Antonio Rüdiger and Timo Werner. Germany head coach Joachim Löw and DFB director Oliver Bierhoff send their congratulations to Chelsea and the German players in the squad.

Joachim Löw: I was really happy looking at the line-ups ahead of kick-off. All four of our players were in the starting eleven for their club. These matches at the highest level push every player forward. It was an especially crazy evening for Kai Havertz, but also for Antonio Rüdiger and Timo Werner as well as their coach Thomas Tuchel. I congratulate them, their team and everyone at Chelsea for the Champions League triumph! It's a fairytale story for Kai to score the winner in the final and it shows his huge quality. This success will make our players even stronger as we head into the upcoming Euros. Obviously I would have loved to be congratulating Ilkay Gündogan too. We will pick him up as a squad.

Oliver Bierhoff: To not only win the Champions League, but to score the decisive goal as well - that is every football player’s dream. So I'm delighted for the match winner, Kai Havertz, and his Germany teammates Antonio Rüdiger and Timo Werner. Nobody can take this experience away from them. They will give the national team a boost with this success behind them. Together we want to have an exciting tournament. I am also really happy for Thomas Tuchel, who has triumphed this season after losing the final with PSG last year. At the same time, my commiserations go to Ilkay Gündogan, who has had a great season regardless.