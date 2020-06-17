Löw congratulates Bayern: “Flick has made his mark on the team”

FC Bayern Mϋnchen have won their 30th German league title. Head coach Hansi Flick’s side secured the 2019/20 Bundesliga title on matchday 32 with a 1-0 victory over Werder Bremen. DFB President Fritz Keller, DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius, Germany head coach Joachim Löw and Oliver Bierhoff, director of national teams and the academy, offered their congratulations to Bayern following their eighth consecutive title win.

Fritz Keller: “Congratulations to FC Bayern Mϋnchen on becoming German champions. This is a special title, as it is not only Bayern’s 30th German league title overall, but also their eighth in a row - another addition to a spectacular record. It is a great, not entirely unexpected success during a difficult time, which can be attributed to the professionalism of the entire club. This title is also a special one given the circumstances under which it was won. Winning a title behind closed doors is something that even the record German champions have never experienced before. I hope that Bayern will soon be able to celebrate this title together with their fans.”

Dr. Friedrich Curtius: “Congratulations to FC Bayern München on their 30th German championship. Bayern did not dominate the competition right from the start, but instead had to fight their way to the top of the table. They displayed an impressive consistency and sporting dominance in the second half of the season, including after the enforced break. I’m also very pleased for Hansi Flick, who has celebrated great success during his time with the DFB, setting important groundwork along the way. Now, he is also officially the coach of a Bundesliga-winning side.

Joachim Löw: "I’d like to offer my congratulations to FC Bayern, especially to Hansi Flick, the entire coaching staff and the players. In addition to the interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern had to surpass several other hurdles this season. For much of the season, the race for top spot was a lot tighter than we are used to seeing. Ultimately, it was impressive watching Bayern prevail once again. Together with their quality, their mentality and their passion for the game, Bayern became increasingly dominant as the season progressed. I am especially happy for Hansi Flick. He has made his mark on this team and demonstrated that he is a huge asset to FC Bayern, both as a professional and as a person. Our national team players are also able to benefit from being with him, with Champions League matches still to play this season. Playing in these games at the top level of international football helps to further develop each of these players.”

Oliver Bierhoff: "I’d like to congratulate FC Bayern München on winning their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. We witnessed an exciting and close title race for much of this season, with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach all occupying top spot at times this season. However, Bayern were able to make the most of those deciding moments, continued to believe in themselves and delivered exciting and high-scoring performances during the second half of the season. I’m pleased to see that several of our younger national team members have developed into important cornerstones for this championship winning team. Even after the enforced break, Bayern dominated with a joyful style of play. This desire to win and the sporting consistency on the pitch is also due in part to Herbert Hainer and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who we can also congratulate on behalf of the entire club.”