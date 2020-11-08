Ridle Baku has been called up for the November triple-header

Löw calls up Ridle Baku

Germany head coach Joachim Löw has called up VfL Wolfsburg’s Ridle Baku to the national squad after Marcel Halstenberg and Thilo Kehrer were forced to withdraw due to injury. The Germany U21s player will be available to face Czech Republic on 11th November, Ukraine on 14th November and Spain on 17th November.

Baku has made seven appearances for the U21s and has played at every age group since the U18s. The 22-year-old has played 55 Bundesliga games for FSV Mainz 05 and Wolfsburg.

Germany head coach Joachim Löw had called up a large squad for the coming international fixtures. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (FC Bayern Munich) and Kai Havertz (Chelsea) are missing having been in the squad in October.

