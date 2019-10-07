Löw calls up Koch and Rudy

On Monday afternoon, Germany head coach Joachim Löw contacted Robin Koch and Sebastian Rudy and called them up to the Germany national team. Hoffenheim’s Rudy is expected at the team hotel in Dortmund on Tuesday afternoon, where the Germany team will play Argentina on Wednesday evening, before travelling to Estonia for their European Championship qualifier on Sunday evening. The 29-year-old has been capped 27 times for the senior side and last appeared in the squad in November 2018. Robin Koch from SC Freiburg will also arrive in Dortmund on Tuesday afternoon. The 23-year-old recently took part in the European U21 Championship in summer 2019, where the DFB-Team finished as runners-up. He played a total of five times for the U21s.

On Sunday, the coach also called up 22-year-old Suat Serdar of Schalke 04 to the senior squad. He also played in the 2019 European U21 Championship. Serdar had been with the Germany youth setup since playing at U16 level.

Werner still a doubt

The three new call-ups are a response to some recent withdrawals. On Sunday, Toni Kroos of Real Madrid (adductor injury) and Jonas Hector of 1. FC Köln (neuromuscular problems) informed the head coach of their injuries. Matthias Ginter and Timo Werner were also unable to meet up with the DFB-Team on Monday. The RB Leipzig forward has a cold, and his recovery in the coming days will determine if and when he is able to join the team. Mönchengladbach defender Ginter dislocated his shoulder and suffered ligament damage in Borussia’s 5-1 Bundesliga win over FC Augsburg. Ilkay Gundogan (muscular problems) is also a doubt for the Argentina game.

Overall, the Germany squad includes 21 players, including captain Manuel Neuer – the only player in the current squad to play in the 1-0 victory against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final. A new edition of the famous match-up will be in store on Wednesday. The first lot of training will be done by the Germany team early on Monday evening, from 17:30 CEST at the Borussia Dortmund ground. The final training session will be on Tuesday.