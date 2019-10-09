Löw: “Be lenient with the younger players”

Germany failed to defeat Argentina in the 23rd meeting between the sides, drawing 2-2 on Wednesday evening. The young German side were impressive in the first half. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reactions.

Joachim Löw: We played with confidence in the first half and attacked them at pace. Argentina then played really well in the second half. They brought on players with a lot of quality. We lost the ball too much and got ourselves into a few problems. We couldn’t keep up our level of performance for the whole 90 minutes, although I am pleased with the way we started. I would have like the team to have been a bit calmer during the game though. It’s really positive how the guys who have only played a few times have been doing. It’s always annoying to throw away a 2-0 lead. You have to be a bit lenient with younger players though.

Joshua Kimmich: I think our performance is a tale of two halves. The first half was good, we did well. Then, in the second half, we lost possession quickly and they came back from two goals down. Unfortunately, that has happened to us a few times with the national team. I don’t believe that anybody is worried about or afraid of conceding goals. We didn’t have enough of the ball and so it was difficult to move into the spaces. Argentina were constantly putting pressure on our back line. It was a special feeling for me to able to wear the captain’s armband.

Kai Havertz: Serge gave a good assist for my goal. It wasn’t difficult for me to put the ball in the back of the net. It means a lot to me to get my first goal for Germany. I dreamt of this moment as a kid, and now my dreams have come true.

Marc-André ter Stegen: It is important for me to play my own game and get a good feeling from it. If you don’t play, you can’t show yourself off. The coach has now given me a chance. Today‘s game was interesting in the first half, but in the second we ran out of steam a little bit.

Robin Koch: This is a dream come true for me. I was fully focussed on the game and tried to enjoy it.