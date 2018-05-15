Löw and management team extend contracts

On the day that Germany’s provisional squad for this year’s World Cup in Russia is set to be announced, the German Football Association (DFB) have also made the decision to extend the contracts of the most important members of the management team. Firstly, the DFB and Germany head coach Joachim Löw agreed to continue their successful partnership until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Assistant coach Thomas Schneider and goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke's deals have also been extended until 2022. The management's original contracts were set to run until the 2020 European Championship.

Oliver Bierhoff’s contract has also been extended until 2024. Bierhoff has taken on the new role of director of all national teams and footballing development since the beginning of this year, while maintaining his position as the senior side’s team coordinator. Marcus Sorg’s contract will also now run until 2024, and he is set to continue in his position as the Germany national team’s assistant coach, as well as continuing his work as an intermediary for the whole youth setup.

The DFB presidential board unanimously voted in favour of the extensions.

Grindel: “Löw has an unwavering desire to keep Germany at the top”

DFB president Reinhard Grindel on the decision: “It’s thanks to a huge amount of mutual trust and respect that we have all reached these decisions so easily. I have always said that I believe Jogi Löw is the best coach for Germany. He has an unwavering desire to ensure Germany maintains its position as one of the world’s best and on top of that win more titles. Moreover, he is a shining example of the values of fair play and tolerance that Germany and the DFB stand for off the pitch.”

General secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius on the deals: “Our new organisational structure has been implemented since the beginning of this year, with which we have clearly defined that sporting success is at the core of what we do. It goes without saying that in order to achieve that, we need to have long term clarity with the management team. Extending the contracts of Oliver Bierhoff and Marcus Sorg until 2024 is intimately connected with our desire to host the European Championship in Germany that year. A portion of the players that could help us to win that tournament are currently playing for our youth teams at the moment. The task of discovering them and developing them is the responsibility of the department that Oliver Bierhoff will continue to lead.”

Löw: “Huge anticipation for the World Cup in Russia”

Germany’s head coach Joachim Löw added: “To continue to work with Andy Köpke, Thomas Schneider, Marcus Sorg, Oliver Bierhoff and the whole management in coaching the best players in Germany, to continue to develop them and help them to improve, to continue to build this team, to continue to strive for the biggest titles that football has to offer - that drives me and makes me just as excited as it always has. I am especially looking forward to the upcoming World Cup in Russia and the intense weeks that we have ahead of us. It is the only thing on my mind at the moment. I am thankful to president Reinhard Grindel, general secretary Freidrich Curtius and the entire DFB for the continued support and trust that they have for us and what we do.”

Team coordinator Oliver Bierhoff said: “I’m hugely excited to continue to work with the rest of the team surrounding the senior side and do all that we can to remain in our position as one of the very best teams in the world. It’s also extremely important to me to continue the work that we have begun with the academy and our national teams going forward into the future. It’s a big challenge that I am ready to take head on.”

