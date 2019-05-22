Löw and Kuntz announce squads for Euro qualification and U21 Euros

Joachim Löw and Stefan Kuntz have announced their squads ahead of their upcoming respective European Championship campaigns in June. Löw has selected 22 players—including three goalkeepers—to take part in Die Mannschaft’s European Championship qualification campaign.

Bernd Leno (FC Arsenal) returns to the squad as Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) misses out due to knee problems. Captain Manuel Neuer (Bayern München) is also in the squad on a provisional basis, as the healing progress of his calf injury over the next few days will determine his involvement. Löw was also unable to select Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) due to muscle issues. Die Mannschaft will face Belarus on 8th June (20:45 CEST), before playing Estonia on 11th June (20:45 CEST).

U21 head coach Kuntz has selected 27 players for his provisional squad ahead of the U21 Euros in Italy and San Marino (16th to 30th June). The defending champions will have to name their final selection of 23 players by 6th June.

Bierhoff: “Finding the right balance”

“The challenge for Joachim Löw and Stefan Kuntz is to find the right balance,” said Oliver Bierhoff, the director of the academy and the German national teams. “On the one hand, we want to put forward teams that are ready to compete and to win games. On the other hand, the coaches have to keep an eye on individual situations and the development of each player. That’s only possible through close communication. Our main goal is to bring German football back to the top. The men’s national team started their European Championship qualification well with a 3-2 win against the Netherlands—we want to continue on this path with a team that’s young and hungry for more. The U21’s will have to deal with the pressure of being the defending champions, something that will help to develop the young players. Against the best European teams, our talented players can prove that they have what’s needed to play for Germany during the 2024 European Championship on home soil.”

The men’s squad includes Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, Jonathan Tah, Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané and Timo Werner—all players who are still eligible to play for the U21s. Löw and Kuntz have agreed that, once the men’s side have completed their games, that Tah and Klostermann will return to U21 team.

U21: “Mission: defend the title” begins in South Tyrol

Die Mannschaft will meet on 2nd June for a short training camp in Venlo in order to prepare themselves for the qualification matches against Belarus and Estonia. Fans will be able to watch the team in a training match against Aachener Tivoli on 5th June (17:30 CEST). Tickets for the match were free, with all 30,500 being given away within a matter of days.

The U21’s will travel to Natz-Schabs (South Tyrol) for a training camp from June 2nd to 11th, as they look to retain their title. Stefan Kuntz’s team’s first tournament fixture will be against Denmark in Udine on June 17th (21:00 CEST). Then they will face Serbia on June 20th (21:00 CEST) in Triest, before concluding their group against Austria, again in Udine, on June 23rd (21:00 CET). Only the three group winners and the best second-placed teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann (both RB Leipzig), Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Nico Schulz (TSG Hoffenheim), Niklas Stark (Hertha BSC), Niklas Süle (FC Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

Midfielders/Attackers: Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz (both Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich (all FC Bayern München), Ilkay Gündogan, Leroy Sané (Manchester City), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

The U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Florian Müller (1. FSV Mainz 05), Alexander Nübel (FC Schalke 04), Markus Schubert (Dynamo Dresden)

Defence: Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96), Timo Baumgartl (VfB Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (AS Monaco), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klünter, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jordan Torunarigha (all from Hertha BSC), Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Felix Uduokhai (VfL Wolfsburg)

Midfield: Nadiem Amiri (TSG Hoffenheim), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen), Robin Koch (SC Freiburg), Eduard Löwen (1. FC Nürnberg), Arne Maier (Hertha BSC), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05), Marco Richter (FC Augsburg), Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04)

Attackers: Johannes Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen), Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End), Janni Serra (Holstein Kiel), Cedric Teuchert (FC Schalke 04), Luca Waldschmidt (SC Freiburg)

