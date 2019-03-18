Löw and Gnabry to miss first training session

Joachim Löw is expected to join up with the national team on Monday evening. The head coach underwent a dental operation on Sunday and as a result missed the trip to Wolfsburg. In his absence, assistant coach Marcus Sorg will take the first training session on Monday afternoon.

Serge Gnabry was also unable to link up with the squad on time. The FC Bayern attacker was struck down with illness and missed the club’s 6-0 victory over 1. FSV Mainz 05. Gnabry will join the team on Tuesday, whilst the rest of the 23 man squad are present in the training camp based in Wolfsburg.

mmc/bh