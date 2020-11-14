Löw: "A satisfactory win"

The Germany national team seized top spot in their UEFA Nations League group with one game left to play following a 3-1 victory over Ukraine on Saturday evening. DFB.de rounds up all the reaction from the win in Leipzig.

Head coach Joachim Löw: "That wasn’t an easy game for us. Everyone saw that Ukraine can play. In the first half, we set a high tempo and had the game under control, in the second weren’t quite so determined and lost the ball a few times. Overall, I think we can be satisfied. We had to replace a few players, but we were still able to find our rhythm. We brought tempo and a threat to the game with our three quick forwards, who kept our opponents busy all game. In defence, we tried to break down Ukraine’s passing channels early, which is why we tested Robin Koch in the middle. He did a good job. Toni Kroos will return to the team on Tuesday against Spain.

Leroy Sané: "That was a really good performance from the team. Obviously, we should have stopped Ukraine’s opener, but we came back well after that and created some good chances. Of course, we made a few mistakes, but that’s going to happen. It’s positive that we kept all three points at home tonight."

Leon Goretzka: I think it was a tough game today. It was a heavy pitch and they were a strong team. It was a successful night for us in the end. Wins are the only thing that will help us at the moment. The link up with Leroy worked particularly well in the first half and Timo stuck away the second goal brilliantly after my assist.

Timo Werner: My first goal was really simple because the assist from Leon was very, very good. To score two goals here in Leipzig, where I had four great years, is a great feeling. I always enjoy returning to Leipzig. It’s a shame that we couldn’t have any fans in here today. Overall it was a good performance. Our form is picking up and going forward things are looking pretty good. We’re also getting more solid at the back. We are working hard so that we can have a good Euros next year.

