Löw: "A huge disappointment for us all"

Germany have been eliminated from the UEFA EURO 2020 after a 2-0 defeat to England in the round of 16. The disappointment after the defeat was clearly visible within the team, in what was head coach Joachim Löw’s final game in charge. DFB.de have summed up all the post-match reaction.

Joachim Löw: It’s a huge disappointment for us all. We all had expected more. The belief in the team was there. In games like this, it’s important to be clinical with your chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t score today. You can’t pin the blame on anyone. I’m sorry that everyone back home was feeling is now gone. The players are speechless. It will take a few hours until we will be able to speak with them.

Manuel Neuer: It was a huge opportunity for us to reach the quarterfinals. They allowed us some space, which is why it looked as if we were playing more defensively. It wasn’t easy for our attackers, who were up against a strong defence. We tried to play diagonal balls to break through up front. But, we weren’t able to make things difficult for England. We could have changed the outcome of the game. If we had made it 1-0, or if Thomas Müller had scored to make it 1-1, then it would have been a different story. It was a very sad feeling, when I saw Jogi. He’s a great person and we all owe him our thanks. He oversaw a great era in German football. That’s why today is also a sad occasion.

Toni Kroos: It was an even game until England’s opener. Both teams cancelled each other out. We barely allowed England any chances, we didn’t really have many of our own, but still player well. Being knocked out in the round of 16 is disappointing. We got out of a tough group but it hurts a lot to go home now.

Kai Havertz: We were evenly matched in the first half. We were the better side coming out of the break. It's a disappointing evening for us and the fans. We are one team and are all in the same boat. England are also a good team.

England captain Harry Kane: It’s unbelievable to have been here today. The lads showed incredible spirit.

created by dfb/asv