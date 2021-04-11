Lina Magull: "Massive compliments to the team"

Lina Magull delivered a strong performance against Australia (5-2 win), serving as a leader for several young players in the squad. Next up, the Germany women will be faced with a different level of opponent as they host Norway at the BRITA-Arena in Wiesbaden (Tuesday, 16:00 CEST). The 26-year-old FC Bayern München midfielder answered questions from the media during a virtual press conference. DFB.de has summed up her answers below.

Lina Magull on…

...the strong performance against Australia: Afterwards, I was surprised at how well it had worked. The day itself was pretty strange because for a while it wasn't clear whether we'd be able to play or not, and how the line up would look like with all the absences. Based on that, our motto was 'let's just have fun with it.' It felt great on the pitch, and was a lot of fun. The new players also fit in extremely well. We owe the team a massive compliment!

...the win: You have to consider the fact that it's been a year since Australia last played a game. However, they still have several experienced players in their ranks. We did a pretty solid job as a relatively inexperienced team, which is why I think it's a great win.

...the multiple debutants: When you play for the national team for the first time, there's always a certain level of pressure you put on yourself. However, I was impressed with how little there was to see of it on the pitch.

...Australia's performance: They starte well and brought a lot of power into the game. But, they then quickly realized that we wouldn't be allowing them many chances. I think that's why our performance can definitely be highlighted. We did a very good job.

...Captain Sara Däbritz's 75th appearance for Germany: I've been a big fan of Sara for several years. She's undergone an enormous development at PSG, and proven that she can take on the challenge at a club in another country. She is very robust and wins a lot of challenges in defence. It was definitely nice for her to captain the team on her 75th appearance against Australia and to play so well.

...the game against Norway: They are a very well-rehearsed side. The expectations are high for us after the win, but we just want to have the same level of fun with it. We will be judged based on the performance against Australia, but we will be able to bring the same level to the pitch against Norway.

...the key figures of Frohms, Hegering, Maier, Däbritz, Magull: Despite all the absences, we also had veteran players in various positions on the pitch. That's important to have for the young players, as they can orient themselves with us and we can guide them. Marina Hegering in particular was a machine, she has a very calming effect on us.

created by dfb/asv