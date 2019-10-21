Ligament tear: Alexandra Popp out for around six weeks

VfL Wolfsburg’s ladies will have to go without Alexandra Popp for the next few weeks after the 28-year-old suffered a ligament tear in her right ankle during the league leaders’ 3-0 win at 1.FFC Frankfurt. This was announced by the club on Monday afternoon.

The national team captain, who is also one of VfL’s three captains, will be sidelined for roughly six weeks. Popp was replaced in the 32nd minute of the game after colliding with her opponent, Janina Hechler.