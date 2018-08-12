Lewandowski hat-trick leads FC Bayern to another Supercup win

Niko Kovac’s first competitive fixture as FC Bayern München coach has ended in a trophy. The Bundesliga champions romped to a 5-0 win over DFB-Pokal winners and Kovac’s former club Eintracht Frankfurt, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick.

It was the perfect way for Bayern to start their season with just twelve days until the Bundesliga restarts. Lewandowski practically fired them to glory single-handedly, scoring three of the record German champions’ five goals, while Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara wrapped up the victory.

There was a competitive debut for new signing Leon Goretzka in the second half, while Manuel Neuer was between the sticks again for the Munich side for the first time since 16th September 2017.