Lewandowski beats Neuer to “European Footballer of the Year”

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer had to give way to Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski for the title of European Football of the Year. The treble-winning Polish striker beat Neuer and Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) in the voting.

Two further Bayern Munich players made it into the top ten: Thomas Müller, World Cup winner in 2014, came sixth (41 votes) and his teammate Joshua Kimmich came ninth (26 votes). The candidates were chosen by the 80 head coaches of last season’s Champions League clubs, as well as 55 journalists, one from each member of UEFA.

Neuer was awarded the title of European Goalkeeper of the Year, whilst European Defender of the Year went to Kimmich.

Dzsenifer Marozsan was voted European Women’s Midfielder of the Year, whilst ex-Wolfsburg player Pernille Harder (Chelsea) is the European Women’s Footballer of the Year as well as the best forward.

The awards:

Footballer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern Munich)

Defender of the Year: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern Munich)

Midfielder of the Year: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Forward of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich)

Women’s Footballer of the Year: Pernille Harder (Chelsea, ex-VfL Wolfsburg player)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyon)

Women’s Defender of the Year: Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon)

Women’s Midfielder of the Year: Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyon)

Women’s Forward of the Year: Pernille Harder (Chelsea, ex-VfL Wolfsburg player)

created by mmc/ha