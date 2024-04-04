Leverkusen put four past Düsseldorf to reach DFB-Pokal final

On Wednesday night, Bundesliga frontrunners Bayer 04 Leverkusen rose to the occasion and earned their spot in the final of the DFB-Pokal for the first time since 2020. Xabi Alonso’s boys emerged victorious in front of a sold-out BayArena of 30,210 spectators in a 4-0 win over second-division side Fortuna Düsseldorf. Jeremie Frimpong (7’), Amine Adli (20’) and Florian Wirtz (35’) all found the back of the net before the break. The Germany international then put the game to bed for the hosts with his second goal by converting a penalty after a handball in the box (60’).

Both teams made a solid start to the semi-final clash and the clear-cut chances came in thick and fast. Emmanuel Iyoha managed to slide in and prevent left-back Alejandro Grimaldo’s cross from reaching Frimpong, who was running in just behind him (4’). Up the other end, Marlon Mustapha let fly from 15 metres out, but his effort was no match for Leverkusen keeper Matej Kovar, who denied the visitors their opener with ease (5’). Minutes later, Bayer 04 took the lead following some neat combination play down the left, which was concluded with a low pass into the middle by Granit Xhaka from the edge of the box. Patrik Schick missed the ball on his attempt to hit it first time, but luckily for the hosts, Frimpong was just behind him at the back post to power it into the top of the net from six metres out to open the scoring (7’).

Hosts pounce on Düsseldorf’s mistakes

Following their opener, Leverkusen seized control of the game and attempted to exploit gaps in Fortuna's back line. The hosts found success in the 20th minute after winning possession in their own box, which saw Wirtz drive forward down the middle with the ball to kick start their counter attack. The youngster played in Amine Adli on the left, who pulled the trigger from just inside the penalty area and found the far corner to double Leverkusen’s lead (20’), marking his fifth goal of the tournament this season.

The hosts refused to let their standard drop, winning back possession quickly and allowing Düsseldorf no way through, which saw them find the net for the third time as a result. Florian Kastenmeier played a sloppy pass from between the sticks into the middle of the park, which was pounced upon by Robert Andrich. The Germany international played it into Adli on his left, who found an unmarked Wirtz in the centre, and the 20-year-old took it round the Düsseldorf defender on his first touch and slotted Leverkusen’s third into the bottom corner (35’). The visitors had their best chance of the game just prior to the break after Felix Klaus delivered a cross into captain Andre Hoffmann, but his half-volley effort from six metres out was denied by a strong dive from Kovar to preserve the 3-0 lead (45’).

Wirtz extends lead from the spot

Leverkusen were energetic and took charge of play after the break, but Düsseldorf did not give in and had the first chance of the second half as a result. Christos Tzolis charged into the box at pace to get on the end of a cross from the right, but he fired it along the floor directly at the Leverkusen keeper (54’). Less than ten minutes later, Bayer 04 were awarded a penalty following Matthias Zimmermann’s handball in the box, which was converted into the bottom left corner by a composed Wirtz (60’).

The intensity levels dropped on the back of the hosts’ fourth goal. Despite that, Fortuna continued to put up a fight, but were unable to pose a threat to the Leverkusen net. Head coach Alonso took advantage of the lead and made five changes following the side’s final goal. During that time, Bayer 04 had the chance to make it five through Grimaldo’s free kick (69’), which was hit just over the crossbar, followed not long after by a strong yet unsuccessful effort from Frimpong (84’).

For the fifth time in the club’s history, Bayer 04 Leverkusen earned themselves a spot in the DFB-Pokal final. On 25th May 2024, the Bundesliga leaders will face off against 2. Liga team 1. FC Kaiserslautern, who won their semi-final with a 2-0 victory over third-division side 1. FC Saarbrücken.