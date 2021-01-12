Leverkusen complete comeback against Frankfurt

Bayer 04 Leverkusen are through to the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal after a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday evening. They will now face Rot-Weiss Essen, currently in first in the Regionalliga West and the only unseeded team left in the competition, on either 2nd or 3rd February.

The match started on the wrong foot for Leverkusen, however, as Amin Younes put Frankfurt ahead early on (6’). Lucas Alario was able to bring the Werkself level from the spot after a handball in the box (27’). The night then came to an early end for Younes, as he was taken off injured after half an hour. The two sides continued to trade blows, but the next best chance of the half would fall to Wendell, whose long-range attempt was kept out by Kevin Trapp (41’).

Quick counter-attacks prove deadly

created by dfb/mmc

After the break, Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba would shift the game in favour of his side as he headed home off a free-kick from Kerem Demirbay to put the Werkself 2-1 ahead (49’). Leverkusen looked lively, attacking often through quick counters. Moussa Diaby made it three in the 67th minute and added a second in the final minutes to ensure the win (87’). The Werkself were a man down for the final moments of the game, as Jonathan Tah was shown a straight red for a last-ditch tackle to stop André Silva (72’).