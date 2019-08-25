Leupolz pulls out of Euro qualifiers

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has had to make another change to her squad ahead of two upcoming Euros qualifiers. Melanie Leupolz has pulled out of both matches against Montenegro in Kassel on 31st August (12:30 CEST), and against Ukraine in Lviv on 3rd September (16:00 CEST). The midfielder, who plays her club football for Bayern München, was injured after picking up a knock to the knee against 1. FFC Frankfurt on Friday 23rd August. Sandra Starke from SC Freiburg has been called up to replace Leupolz.