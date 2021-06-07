Leupolz out with tonsillitis

Melanie Leupolz has withdrawn from the Germany women's squad ahead of their upcoming friendlies against France (Thursday, 10th June, 21:10 CEST in Strasbourg) and Chile (Tuesday, 15th June, 15:00 CEST in Offenbach).

The midfielder, who plays for Chelsea FC, was diagnosed with tonsillitis during a medical check on Monday at the team hotel in Gravenbruch. The 27-year-old left the hotel that same evening. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has declined to call up a replacement for Leupolz.