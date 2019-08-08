to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Leroy Sané to have surgery on ACL injury

    Germany winger Leroy Sané, who has been courted this summer by German double winners Bayern München, will undergo surgery this week after suffering an ACL injury to his right knee. Sané’s club Manchester City today confirmed he will be out of action for the coming weeks.

    The Schalke academy graduate suffered the injury in the 13th minute of last Sunday’s Community Shield match against Liverpool, which City won on penalties.

    created by mmc/dfb

    Germany winger Leroy Sané, who has been courted this summer by German double winners Bayern München, will undergo surgery this week after suffering an ACL injury to his right knee. Sané’s club Manchester City today confirmed he will be out of action for the coming weeks.

    The Schalke academy graduate suffered the injury in the 13th minute of last Sunday’s Community Shield match against Liverpool, which City won on penalties.

    Info Tool
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos