Leroy Sané to have surgery on ACL injury

Germany winger Leroy Sané, who has been courted this summer by German double winners Bayern München, will undergo surgery this week after suffering an ACL injury to his right knee. Sané’s club Manchester City today confirmed he will be out of action for the coming weeks.
The Schalke academy graduate suffered the injury in the 13th minute of last Sunday’s Community Shield match against Liverpool, which City won on penalties.
