    Leroy Sané suspended for three games

    The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has upheld Leroy Sané’s three-game suspension from international friendlies upon appeal. The committee’s decision means that all avenues of recourse within the sport’s governing body have now been exhausted.

    Sané had been shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic in Germany’s away game against Austria in November for violent conduct.

