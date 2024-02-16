Leroy Sané suspended for three games

created by mmc/dt
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has upheld Leroy Sané’s three-game suspension from international friendlies upon appeal. The committee’s decision means that all avenues of recourse within the sport’s governing body have now been exhausted.
Sané had been shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic in Germany’s away game against Austria in November for violent conduct.
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has upheld Leroy Sané’s three-game suspension from international friendlies upon appeal. The committee’s decision means that all avenues of recourse within the sport’s governing body have now been exhausted.
Sané had been shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic in Germany’s away game against Austria in November for violent conduct.