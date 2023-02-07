Leonie Maier retires from the Germany national team

Olympic games winner Leonie Mayer has announced her retirement from the Germany women’s national team. The 30-year-old Everton defender shared the decision to no longer play for Germany in future with head coach Martin Voss-Tecklenburg in a personal phone call.

Maier, who had played for Germany in every age group from the U15s to U20s, made her full debut on 13th February 2013 in a 3-3 draw against France. She played a total of 79 international games, scoring eleven goals. She won the 2013 European Championships with Germany in Sweden, as well as an Olympic Gold in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. The Stuttgart-born defender also won two European Championship titles with the U17 and U19 national teams.

Leonie Maier said: "Playing in my first women’s international game fulfilled a dream for me. For ten years, I have put my heart and soul into playing for Germany and have always seen it as a privilege. I am very proud and grateful for all that we managed to achieve as a team. I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that has supported me during this unbelievable and unforgettable time."

"A brilliant personality and a deserved Germany international"

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: "Leonie has achieved brilliant successes with the women’s national team. She is a brilliant personality and a deserved Germany international. Not only in a football sense, but also has a person, she has always brought unbelievably much with her, and was a huge asset to the whole team. We can only thank her for her years-long and devoted efforts in a national team shirt. We will say goodbye to her properly together at a time that still needs to be worked out."

Joti Chatzialexiou, national team sporting director said: "In Leonie Maier, a European champion and Olympics winner is stepping back from the national team, who played a considerable part in the titles and successes of the national team. In terms of her international career, starting in the youth teams, she is a role model and figure that a lot of young female footballers can identify with. We wish her all the best for rest of her career and beyond."