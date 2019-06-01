Leonie Maier joins Arsenal

Germany international Leonie Maier will play her club football for Arsenal, as of the coming season. After six years with Bayern Munich, the 26 year old was given an official send off at the end of the Bundesliga campaign. After goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger (Austria) and Dutch Jill Roord, Maier is the third Bayern player to join the Gunners this summer.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play abroad. The Women’s Super League has really developed and it is an honour to play for Arsenal,” said the full back, who has been called up to the German squad for the World Cup in France which will take place from 7th June to 7th July.