Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich recognised for charitable campaign

German internationals Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich (both FC Bayern) have been selected to receive an award on behalf of several professional footballers who have contributed to help those affected by the coronavirus. The Deutsche Fußball Botschafter e.V. is awarding this year’s award to the two founders of the charitable initiative, We Kick Corona.

“Health is the most important thing, and it’s important for us to stick together - these days more than ever,” said Kimmich. “We are grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received.” The initiative is “an example of how to give and how to help each other out,” said Goretzka. “Essentially, exactly what is needed now. We will only be successful if we are a team.”

Over €3.7 million in donations to date

So far, the initiative has collected over €3.7 million in donations to help those affected by the coronavirus. Goretzka and Kimmich kicked off the campaign by contributing €1 million to the cause. So far, 90 charities have been helped by the initiative. Several other professional footballers, including World Cup winner Mats Hummels, as well as Julian Brandt, Leroy Sané and Julian Draxler have also donated to the campaign.

“We’re awarding this prize to Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka and their chartitable initiative on behalf of all those who have supported this amazing campaign,” said Roland Bischof, president of the Deutschen Fußball Botschafter e.V. Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas was scheduled to award the prize in May, but the event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.