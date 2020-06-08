Lena Oberdorf agrees Wolfsburg move

Germany Women’s international Lena Oberdorf has agreed a move to VfL Wolfsburg for the upcoming season. The 18-year-old defensive all-rounder will join from SGS Essen, signing a contract until 30th June 2023 with the five-time German champions.

“With their talented squad and the fantastic setup at the club, I’m absolutely convinced that VfL Wolfsburg is the right place for me to develop on a personal level in the coming years and of course win titles too,” said Oberdorf. “I’m really looking forward to playing for them on an international stage too and gathering experience in the Champions League.”

“A real asset with her fearlessness”

Sporting director for the Wolfsburg ladies’ team Ralf Kellerman said: “Lena is one of the biggest talents in women’s football, so we’re delighted that she sees her future at VfL Wolfsburg. She played at the World Cup in France as a 17-year-old and already has a lot of Bundesliga experience for a player her age. She’s also very versatile in defence and midfield. She will be a real asset for us with her technical ability and her fearlessness.”

Oberdorf has made 31 appearances in the FLYERALARM Women’s Bundesliga for Essen so far, also playing four times in the Women’s DFB-Pokal. She won the first of her 13 Germany caps in April 2019 and was in the squad that travelled to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, playing four times. Her biggest success to date came in 2017 when she won the European U17 Championship with Germany, also being named Player of the Tournament.