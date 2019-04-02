Lena Goeßling to make the draw for the DFB-Pokal semifinals.

Lena Goeßling to draw DFB-Pokal semifinal matches

With 103 appearances for Germany, Lena Goeßling is the most experienced player in the current women’s national team squad, who are preparing to face Sweden on Saturday (13:45 CEST) and Japan next Tuesday (16:00 CEST).

In the meantime, Goeßling found the time to share some good news: the 33-year-old will be making the DFB-Pokal semifinal draw on Sunday at 18:00 CEST. DFB.de has all the answers to the most important questions ahead of the draw, which will take place in the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

When does the draw start?

The draw begins Sunday at 18:00 CEST and will be moderated by Jessy Wellmer.

Who will be carrying out the draw?

Lena Goeßling, who has recorded 103 caps for the women’s national team, will make the draw. DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth will be in charge of the draw.

How many pots will there be?

Just one—all four teams will be drawn from the same pot.

How does the home advantage rule work?

Generally, clubs from the third division and below enjoy a home advantage in the DFB-Pokal. The exception to this rule is if the draw results in two of these sides facing one another. In this case, the team that was drawn first is given home advantage. However, this does not apply to the upcoming semifinal draw as no teams from these divisions remain.

When will the semifinal matches take place?

The matches will take place at 20:45 CEST on 23/24 April. The final will take place on 25 May in the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

created by dfb/mmc