Lena Goeßling retires from international football

With the DFB-Frauen’s 2019 Women’s World Cup journey having drawn to a close a few days ago, Lena Goeßling has decided to call time on her international career. The 33-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder informed head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg of her decision in a personal phone call. Born in Bielefeld, Goeßling made her Germany Women debut on 28th March 2008 against China, going on to win 106 caps in total and scoring ten goals. She was part of the squad that won Olympic Gold in 2016, as well as 2013’s European Championship winning team.

“I have informed the coach that I am no longer available for Germany duty,” said Goeßling. “It’s something that was already on my mind during the World Cup. It was important to me that I end my international career on my own terms. I feel like the moment is right. My full focus is now on my club. I have experienced so many incredible moments with the national team and am grateful to have been a part of them.”

Voss-Tecklenburg: “Huge respect for Lena’s decision”

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “I have huge respect for Lena’s decision. She always gave her all for this team and was a great role model for the younger players both on and off the pitch. Even though Lena didn’t get many minutes at the World Cup in France, she was always a leader and supported her teammates in an exemplary manner. Her mindset is fantastic and is testament to her strong character.”

DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg added: “With her performances and positive approach, Lena Goeßling has helped shape the team over the past eleven years and has done a great deal for women’s football in Germany. The national team will certainly miss her as a player and a person, but we respect her decision and are very thankful for her years of hard work.”

National teams sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou said: “Lena has enjoyed great success as a player and can look back at a memorable career in Germany colours, with Olympic Gold in 2016 the standout highlight. She grew into the role of leader throughout her international career and really took to it – there’s a reason she won 106 caps. We wish her all the best in her club career!”