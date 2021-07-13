Lena Goessling announces her retirement

Lena Goessling, who won 106 caps for Germany, has announced her retirement from football. The 35-year-old shared the news on Tuesday night on her Instagram page. Her contract at DFB-Pokal winners VfL Wolfsburg expired on 30th June.

“The question people have mostly been asking me for weeks is where will I play next year? Now I have my answer: Nowhere. I took plenty of time to make this decision and I’ve decided to end my career, even though I had opportunities to start again at other clubs,” wrote the midfielder.

Goessling, who was part of the Germany side that won gold at the 2016 Olympics, said that “she couldn’t feel the way she did about Wolfsburg for any other club,” having won 15 titles in her 10 years there.