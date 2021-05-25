Leitsch ruled out, Mai called up

VfL Bochum centre-back Maxim Leitsch has been ruled out of the European U21 Championship finals due to injury. Lars Lukas Mai, who is on loan at SV Darmstadt 98 from FC Bayern, has been called up to replace him.

Mai has made four appearances for the Germany U21s to date, last appearing for Stefan Kuntz’s side in November 2020. He is now part of the 23-man squad that will take on Denmark in the U21 EURO quarterfinals this coming Monday (21:00 CEST). The team are currently preparing for the knockout stages at a training camp in South Tyrol.