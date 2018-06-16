Leipzig’s Poulsen fires Denmark to victory

Peru were defeated in their firs t World Cup game for 36 years as they were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in the Group C clash. Courtesy of Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen goal, Denmark now are joint top of Group C with Spain.

Peru’s Christian Cueva missed a spotkick on the stroke of half-time after it was awarded following the use of VAR. In the 62nd minute, former Bundesliga player Paolo Guerrero came off the bench and went close to open the scoring for Peru. In the other game in this group, France narrowly beat Australia 2-1.

Denmark’s next game is against Australia next Thursday. Peru face France on the same day.