to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Leipzig’s Poulsen fires Denmark to victory

    Peru were defeated in their firs t World Cup game for 36 years as they were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in the Group C clash. Courtesy of Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen goal, Denmark now are joint top of Group C with Spain.

    Peru’s Christian Cueva missed a spotkick on the stroke of half-time after it was awarded following the use of VAR. In the 62nd minute, former Bundesliga player Paolo Guerrero came off the bench and went close to open the scoring for Peru. In the other game in this group, France narrowly beat Australia 2-1.

    Denmark’s next game is against Australia next Thursday. Peru face France on the same day.

    Peru were defeated in their firs t World Cup game for 36 years as they were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in the Group C clash. Courtesy of Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen goal, Denmark now are joint top of Group C with Spain.

    Peru’s Christian Cueva missed a spotkick on the stroke of half-time after it was awarded following the use of VAR. In the 62nd minute, former Bundesliga player Paolo Guerrero came off the bench and went close to open the scoring for Peru. In the other game in this group, France narrowly beat Australia 2-1.

    Denmark’s next game is against Australia next Thursday. Peru face France on the same day.

    Info Tool
    • Date
      16.06.2018 20:22
    • Categories
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos