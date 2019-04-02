Leipzig progress after late drama in Augsburg

RB Leipzig became the second team to reach this season’s DFB-Pokal semi-finals thanks to a 121st minute penalty. Timo Werner had given Leipzig the lead in the 74th minute and looked destined to be the matchwinner, but a 93rd minute equaliser from Alfred Finnbogason took the game to extra time. Marcel Halstenberg converted from the spot with the final kick in extra time after a penalty was awarded for hand ball.

Leipzig, who have reached the final four for the first time in their history, join Hamburger SV in Sunday’s semi-final draw (18:00 CEST).

Fight, spirit and drama

The visitors dominated the early stages in what was the third cup meeting between the two sides and almost took the lead when Bruma’s chip flew narrowly over the bar. Augbsurg weathered the early storm and eventually created a few half chances of their own, albeit without truly testing Peter Gulacsi’s goal.

Few chances followed as both sides played it safe as towards the end of the first half. The second period began much as the first ended, but Leipzig finally broke the deadlock during a period when Augsburg actually looked the likelier to score. The hosts were caught with too many men forward, however, and a quick break and a cool finish from Timo Werner under pressure put the visitors in front (74’)

As the clock ticked on, Augsburg refused to be beaten and continued to push for a late equaliser, which continued to evade them thanks to some fine goalkeeping and narrow misses. Their persistence was finally rewarded with the final kick of the game, when substitute Finnbogason latched onto Marco Richter’s low-driven cross to take the game to extra time (90+3’).

Halstenberg holds his nerve

A nervy 30 minutes of extra time followed for both sides and as the clock ticked on and cramp crept in, it seemed only a shootout would separate the two sides who had had given everything to win this all-Bundesliga clash. But just as in regular time, the match was destined to end with high drama when Leipzig were awarded a penalty in the 120th minute for a handball in the box. Marcel Halstenberg held his nerve and fired the ball into the top left corner to send his team in to their first ever semi-final. Joy for Leipzig, heartbreak for Augsburg, excitement for all.