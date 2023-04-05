Leipzig knock out Dortmund to keep title defence alive

RB Leipzig were 2-0 winners in Wednesday night’s repeat of the 2021 DFB-Pokal final that they lost to Borussia Dortmund, securing a place in the semi-finals for the third consecutive year. The title-holders edged BVB out in an intense match at the Red Bull Arena thanks to goals from Timo Werner (22’) and Willi Orban (90+8’).

Leipzig flew out of the blocks in front of a loud home crowd and Borussia goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had to react well to deflect an effort from Konrad Laimer around the post after just three minutes. Benjamin Henrichs and Dani Olmo also forced more routine saves from the Swiss keeper, before Leipzig’s Spain international was left tearing his hair out after Kobel somehow got a toe onto Olmo’s shot that looked destined for the bottom corner (12’).

Werner makes pressure count

Dortmund were struggling to keep hold of possession, and it wasn’t a surprise when the deadlock was broken by the home side. Mohamed Simakan won the ball in defence and helped work it forward down the right-hand side. He picked up his head to find Werner in the centre, and the Germany international applied a left-footed first-time finish to make it 1-0 (22’). Borussia simply couldn’t match RBL’s intensity, and yet more chances came. Josko Gvardiol headed narrowly wide (32’), before Kobel had to produce more fine goalkeeping to deny Werner (33’) and a long-range dipping volley from Olmo (34’).

A quick counterattack saw Werner get to the edge of the box with Laimer waiting in the centre, but he was unable to find his teammate (39’). David Raum then had two attempts blocked in quick succession by Mats Hummels in the box. Leipzig will have been disappointed to only be leading by a single goal at the break, having taken 14 shots to BVB’s one.

Blaswich prevents extra time

Dortmund had to come out of the interval stronger, and did improve their foothold in the game, but it was still RBL who had the chances. Olmo’s speculative effort from around 30 yards wasn’t far away at all (58’). The away side continued to try and probe for a gap, but were caught on the counter in the 78th minute. Laimer should have wrapped up the win, only for Kobel to produce another excellent stop.

As time ticked away, Leipzig could be forgiven for feeling the nerves, and BVB finally began to apply some pressure, albeit through long balls. One dropped well for Julian Ryerson to cross in the fifth minute of added time, and it ran through for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to hit first time. Despite a quiet night, Janis Blaswich was alert to the danger and flung himself to his left to brilliantly push the ball around the post for a corner. Kobel came up for the resulting set piece, and the hosts managed to break away towards the empty goal. Kevin Kampl laid the ball off for Orban to slam past Bynoe-Gittens on the line and wrap up a memorable victory.

