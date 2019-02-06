Leipzig hold on against Wolfsburg while Augsburg edge through in Kiel

An early goal in Leipzig was enough for Rangnick's men to book the club's first ever place in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Augsburg grabbed a late winner despite Kiel's dominance. DFB.de brings you the full summary of Wednesday's earlier Last 16 ties.

Leipzig reach last 8 for first time

RB Leipzig have reached the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal for the first time in the club’s history. The Saxony side beat Bundesliga rivals VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 in front of home crowd. Brazilian Matheus Cunha scored the game’s only goal. The 2014/15 season was the only other time Lepzig have reached the last 16, when they were beaten 2-0 by, incidentally, Woflsburg.

"That was tough work," said captain Willi Orban at full time. "But I think we have more in us this year. If we continue playing like that, we have a good chance of reaching Berlin."

The hosts dictated play from the off and were rewarded with an early goal when Lukas Klosterman broke quickly after regaining possession and feeding Cunha through the middle. The Brazilian beat two Wolfsburg defenders, before slotting a low shot into the bottom corner past Koen Casteels (9’).

VfL showed looked to respond quickly but neither Yunus Malli, nor Renato Steffen were able to make their chances count. RB resumed control and looked the more likely side to score, seeing out a narrow, yet comfortable 1-0 win.

Gregoritsch steals the winner

FC Augsburg have reached the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal for the first time since 2015/16. Thanks to a late goal from Michael Gregoritsch, head coach Manuel Baum and his team can continue to dream of the cup final in Berlin on the 25th May. Their opponents for the next round will be determined this Sunday at the quarterfinal draw from 18:15 CET.

In what was the first ever competitive meeting between the two teams, Holstein Kiel appeared to be making their home advantage count, enjoying the majority of possession in the opening stages against an Augsburg side seemingly lacking in confidence despite a convincing victory at the weekend. On the half hour mark, the chances began to fall.

In fact, the chances never stopped falling for Holstein Kiel: Kingsley Schindler was the first to see a big opportunity go begging after he beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one but saw his attempt trickle against the post before the danger was cleared by Augsburg. With half time on the horizon, Schindler came close once again, this time hitting the side-netting from a tough angle.