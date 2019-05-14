to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    Laudehr retires from the national team

    After not being selected for the Women’s World Cup squad, Simone Laudehr has announced her retirement from international football. The 32-year-old FC Bayern midfielder, who won 103 caps, called time on her career via social media after “careful consideration.”

    Just weeks after Babett Peter ended her international career, the final active member of the 2007 World Cup winning side has now also said goodbye. Laudehr hadn’t featured for the national side since October 2017 after several injuries. The midfielder, who scored in a World Cup final, won the Olympics and was a European Champion on two occasions (2009 and 2013); spoke of “so many fantastic memories,” in the national side, having made her debut just months before the World Cup in China.

