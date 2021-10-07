Late goals see U21s turn the game against Israel

Germany U21s produced some late greatness to continue the perfect start to their European Championship qualification campaign and give new head coach Antonio Di Salvo the best way to open his account in charge of the team. Two late goals gave Di Salvo’s side a 3-2 win over Israel in Paderborn to make it three wins from three EURO qualification games. For Israel, it was a first defeat after two away wins.

“They were some super goals. You have to put the opposition under stress and in a spell like that, you do it through crosses,” said Di Salvo after the game. “We had three key words before the game: heart, spirit and fun. Those things are always easy on paper, but you have to show it on the pitch.”

From the very beginning, Israel proved to be the uncomfortable opponent they were expected to be and took the lead twice, through Doron Leidner (28’) and Omri Gandelman (51’). Malik Tillman scored the first-half equaliser (34’), while late goals from Kevin Schade (88’) and Jonathan Burkardt (90’) secured all three points for the U21s, stretching their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Tillman equalises before half time

Germany enjoyed a lot of possession to start the game, with the visitors from Israel looking to pose a threat on the counter. The first chance came a little out of the blue, when Erik Shuranov tried a long-range effort from around 40 metres that forced Israel goalkeeper Omer Yaacov Nir On into a low save (8’). Three minutes later, Germany almost took the lead through Kevin Schade but he saw his header hit the post following a free kick.

Israel came more into the game after a quarter of an hour and caused the German defence problems through their speed, while staying solid at the back. However, Germany could have taken the lead when Angelo Stiller put the ball over the bar after some fantastic work from Tillman (25’). At the other side, Israel were more clinical: after some good build-up play, Doron Leidner beat out Jean-Manuel Mbom and finished into the bottom corner (28’).

The response was good from Di Salvo’s men. A good ball from Shuranov was picked up by Tillman and the debutant found the back of the net from around ten metres to level the scores in the 34th minute.

German spell of pressure pays off in the end

Things didn’t start well in the second half for Germany. In the 51st minute the visitors were ahead again, Omri Gandelman taking advantage of a low cross to find the back of the net. Germany needed to bounce back again after falling behind for a second time.

Di Salvo’s team didn’t shy away. The equaliser almost came soon after,but Mbom’s shot from outside the area (60’) and Schade’s header (63’) were unsuccessful. In the 70th minute, Nir On pushed Burkardt’s shot off the goalline and Tillman kneed the rebound onto the bar. Six minutes later, Maximilian Bauer met an accurate corner but his header was not enough to beat Nir On.