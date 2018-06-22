Late goals earn Brazil first victory

The five-time world champions have their first win at the World Cup in Russia. The joint-favourites from South America, who drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening match, scraped past Costa Rica 2-0 in Group E thanks to late goals from Philippe Coutinho in the 91st minute and Neymar in the 97th.

After this victory, the record world champions have four points from two games and remain on course for the Last 16, while the Central Americans are without a point from their first two matches and can now no longer reach the knockout stages. Serbia and Switzerland will face off in the second Group E game this evening.