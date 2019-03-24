Last minute winner in Amsterdam: Three points for Germany

Fresh start. Dream start. Germany got their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign off to a perfect, albeit dramatic start away to arch rivals Netherlands. Joachim Löw’s young side led 2-0 at half time thanks to world class goals from Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry, but were pegged back in the second half to 2-2. With stoppage time approaching, it was Nico Schulz left-back who stepped up to steal the victory in Amsterdam.

Seven changes to the starting line-up

Joachim Löw made seven changes to the side that started the 1-1 friendly draw against Serbia: In place of Marco Reus (thigh problems), goalscorer from the last game Leon Goretzka made the starting XI behind Sané and Gnabry. Timo Werner was also on the bench. As expected, 2014 world champion Toni Kroos returned to central midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich.

Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle and Antonio Rüdiger formed a back three, supported on either side by Thilo Kehrer and Schulz. Manuel Neuer led the team out as captain, equalling Oliver Kahn’s feat of 86 international appearances.

Kroos and Schulz set up the opener

Germany took the lead with just the second major chance of the game, as Kroos released Schulz down the left wing with a long ball from the halfway line. The Hoffenheim man struck a firm cross into the area, where Matthijs de Ligt slipped in an attempt to beat Leroy Sané to the ball. The young German emerged with the ball in space, and took full advantage with a lethal left-footed strike across the goalkeeper into the far side of the net. His third goal for Germany in his 19th appearance.

Before the lead was doubled, it was Neuer’s turn to impress. Two reflex saves out of the top drawer denied Babel in the space of two minutes and had the spectators in disbelief. On the half-hour mark, Neuer spared Rüdiger’s blushes after a failed clearance, pulling out a stop from distance from Denzel Dumfires.

Gnabry with a dream goal

The Dutch were on the front foot. But a stroke of genius from Serge Gnabry relieved all the pressure, for the time being at least. The 23-year-old took down a long pass from Rüdiger and off he went: Cutting inside from the left, Gnabry left the Netherlands defenders lying in his tracks and eventually let fly, planting the ball perfectly into the top corner.

Not long after, with the Dutch visibly shaken by the brilliance of Gnabry, Cillessen rose to the occasion to keep the hosts in the game. Sané broke free through the middle, slightly to the right of the goal, which meant the shot had to be attempted with his weaker foot. Despite a noble effort, he was denied his second of the game and the score remained 2-0 going into half time.

The Dutch fight back

As the second half got underway, Germany began to lose control of proceedings, and the Oranje soon rewarded themselves for their dominance with a goal to halve the deficit. After failing to clear from a corner, Depay’s ball back in was headed in by de Ligt past a helpless Neuer.